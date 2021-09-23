EXCLUSIVE: Mallika Sherawat on facing bullying & harassment: 'It just broke my heart, I left the country'

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Mallika Sherawat said that as an actress she feels that the times have changed, and people’s perspectives have also changed, especially towards women. “Today if we see a lot of web series, where a bold attitude is very much acceptable, frontal nudity is very much acceptable, actresses are not being judged for it. So definitely it has changed. Writers are writing more and more adventurous roles for female actors,” states Mallika.

Mallika herself had faced a lot of judgements when she had made her acting debut. How did she deal with it back then? “I left the country. That’s how I dealt with it. The kind of bullying and harassment I have faced by a certain section of the media, common public, the judgment that I faced. You know I couldn’t deal with it, it just broke my heart, I left the country. I said I need to go out of this country to really feel sane,” shares Mallika.

The actress further adds, “You know there was a part of the media, not the entire media - one part of the media was very supportive of me, and one part of the media was just downright vicious, mostly women in the media. They were so vicious to me, I don't know why. They wrote lies about me, they concocted stories. There were a lot of mainstream journalists, they attributed wrong quotes to me which I never said, they linked my name with certain people. I was like this is really getting too much, I don't need this negativity in my life.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back: When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend