Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Tum Jo Mile Ho OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s playful chemistry will take you back to 90s

Rajkummar Rao is currently looking forward to the release of his next film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He is teaming up with actress Triptii Dimri in this comic entertainer. The trailer of the movie has already impressed the audience with its jokes and punchlines. Now, the first song from the soundtrack has been released. Tum Jo Mile Ho showcases the playful chemistry between the leads and promises to take you back to the 90s era.

Today, September 19, 2024, the makers of the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video unveiled the first song across social media platforms. Titled Tum Jo Mile Ho, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Vishal Mishra along with the duo. The lyrics are written by Priya Saraiya.

The music video opens with Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky, a mehendi artist, flirting with Triptii Dimri’s Vidya. They don colorful outfits and dance in scenic locations making it a vibrant number. The beats and the lyrics of the peppy love song have a 90s vibe. The line “Tum Jo Mile Ho Toh, Do Pyaar Wali Baatein Karenge Hum” is quite catchy.

Watch the song's music video here!

Rajkummar Rao also took to Instagram to share the song. In the caption, he wrote, “90s ka wahi andaaz, lagega aur bhi khaas, aapke apne Vicky Vidya ke saath! (The same style of the 90s, will look even more special, with your own Vicky Vidya).”

Fans flooded the comments section of the music video with their praise. One person lauded singer Vishal Mishra, saying, “This song hits right in the feels! Vishal Mishra’s voice is simply beautiful,” while another wrote, “If it's Sachin Jigar, it's going to be a good song.”

A user stated, “Triptii Dimri is looking stunning in every frame! Such a powerful actress,” and another shared, “Rajkumar Rao one of the best actor in Bollywood, acting. Mind-blowing.” A comment read, “The chemistry between the cast members was unreal! Amazing job by the casting team!” Many others found the song addictive and showered their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

The stellar ensemble cast of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video features Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tikku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Rajkummar is coming fresh from the massive success of his horror comedy Stree 2, the latest installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Meanwhile, Triptii was last seen in the comedy Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films. VVKWWV is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 11, 2024, during the festive weekend of Dussehra. It is clashing with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s prison-break action thriller Jigra at the box office.

Earlier, the 3-minute, 32-second trailer of VVKWWV offered a glimpse into the fun that awaits the viewers. Vicky and Vidya get married in 1997 and decide to record a video of their wedding night. However, one day the CD of the video gets stolen. As a result, a lot of chaos unfolds with all the colorful characters adding their tadka to the mix.

