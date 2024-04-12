Vidya Balan REVEALS first boyfriend ‘crushed’ her with this shocking news on Valentine’s Day

Vidya Balan is an actress who exudes royalty and lights up a room with her bright smile and powerful presence. Married to Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and deeply in love with her acting career, the actress is in a great place right now. But there was a time when she was heartbroken when the first boy she dated cheated on her. Read on to know more details!

Vidya Balan recalls being betrayed in her first relationship

Like most of us, Vidya Balan also had a dating life before she got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in a private ceremony in Mumbai, back in December 2012. But the dating adventure didn’t go as planned as by the end of it, she was left betrayed and heartbroken. During a conversation with The Indian Express, the actress opened up about her dating life and recalled being cheated on that left her ‘crushed’.

She said, “I have been cheated on. The first boy I dated cheated on me and I have to tell you he was just an a**. I remember we had just broken up and I bumped into him in college on Valentine’s Day and he turned around and said ‘I am just going to meet my ex-girlfriend for a date.’ And I was like what? He literally crushed me that day but I have done better than that in life for myself.”

When questioned about what type of men she was into, back in the day, the Mission Mangal actress said, “I was into a****. All of them seem like a**** in retrospect that’s the only pattern I can see. I obviously had a thing for them,” she laughed it off. During the same chat, she also revealed that she wasn’t a ‘serial dater’ who would jump from one man to the other. In fact, she dated a few men and her first serious long relationship with Siddharth with whom she eventually got married.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar which revolves around infidelity and a loveless marriage. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the movie stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Learnt a very important lesson from Mohanlal': When Vidya Balan talked about her shelved Malayalam film Chakram