The singing reality show Superstar Singer Season 3 is already winning over hearts with its magical performance of the contestants, and the melodious voices of the performers leave us stunned. The upcoming episode will witness Do Aur Do Pyaar cast Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi gracing the show.

As per the new promo released by the makers of Superstar Singer 3, Vidya Balan is left in awe of Neha Kakkar's beautiful voice as the latter sings on one of the actress' popular songs!

Vidya Balan's heart melts as Neha Kakkar sings Ishq Sufiyana

A few minutes ago, the makers of the Superstar Singer 3 dropped a promo on the official social media handle of Sony TV. According to the latest promo, we have Vidya Balan and Neha Kakkar sitting at the stairs of the stage, all set to immerse themselves in the melody of the Ishq Sufiyana track.

As Neha begins singing the track, everyone is surprised at her sweet voice. While The Dirty Picture actress' eyes shine while watching her sing, Pratik Gandhi and the contestants applaud softly, praising her singing skill. The moment Neha concludes her performance, she receives a standing ovation from Pratik and others. Mesmerized by her sweet and melodious voice, Vidya Balan exclaims, "Waah." Lastly, the two share warm hugs on the stage, and their interaction is enough to show their admiration for each other.

The promo is posted with the caption, "Super Judge Neha ki aawaz ne jeet liya Vidya Balan ka dil! Dekhiye Superstar Singer Season 3, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!."

Have a look at the promo here:

About Superstar Singer 3

With the guidance of Super Judge Neha Kakkar and captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble, contestants aspire to earn popularity with their musical prowess. This week, Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi will arrive on the show to raise the entertainment quotient.

For the unversed, Vidya and Pratik are the talk of the town owing to their newly released film, Do aur Do Pyaar. The film hit the theatres on 19th April.

