Vidya Balan talks in detail about working with Mohanlal in shelved Malayalam film Chakram

Vidya Balan is surely a well-known face in Indian cinema, having portrayed many iconic roles in Hindi films since the early 2000s. But did many of you know the actress was initially supposed to debut in a Malayalam film?

Yes, the Bhool Bhulaiya actress was initially supposed to play the lead role in a Malayalam film called Chakram, which had Mohanlal playing the lead role. In an interview a couple of years ago with Baradwaj Rangan of Galatta Plus, the actress talked about working with Mohanlal and how she loves him as an actor.

The actress further said, “I’ve learnt a very important lesson from Mohanlal on set was that he would not read a book or anything in between, even if we had to spend a lot of time waiting. I don’t want to be reading the script either, but I wanna be present for this. The director calls for action; I want that magic to happen.”

Vidya Balan on working with Mohanlal

Vidya Balan went on to emphasize how Mohanlal always supported the team. He would even do little things on set. For example, if someone was taking the focus of a shot on the other side, he would help hold the tape and do different things.

This made her realize that if one of the biggest superstars can do such little things, some substance of this means that the process of filmmaking is bigger than the star. This made her learn a big lesson from the superstar himself.

Advertisement

About Chakram

For those unaware, Chakram was a Malayalam film initially planned with Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, and Dileep in the lead roles, with veteran director Kamal helming the project. Though the film had shot for its first schedule, it was later shelved. In 2003, the film was once again revived with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role with an additional cast of actors like Meera Jasmine, Vijeesh, Binoy, Aniyappan, Chandra Lakshman, and many more in critical roles.

The film, later directed by the late AK Lohithadas, is an action thriller focusing on the life of Chandrahasan, a truck driver who falls in love. Things take a turn when his enemies kidnap her, and he sets out to rescue her.

ALSO READ: New Malayalam Movies on OTT: From Mammootty’s Bramayugam, Aattam to Mohanlal’s courtroom drama Neru