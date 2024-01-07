Vijay Sethupathi recalls feeling 'shattered' when Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy went to Oscars, not Super Deluxe

Vijay Sethupathi was in an interview wherein he spoke about his celebrated films. This is when he also opened up about feeling disappointed when his movie Super Deluxe wasn’t sent as India’s official selection for the Oscars despite it winning multiple national and international awards.

Vijay Sethupathi was heartbroken when Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy went to Oscars

Vijay Sethupathi is an actor who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. In 2019, the actor played the role of a transgender woman in the Tamil-language film Super Deluxe. For the film, he also received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. The multiple accolades that the movie received made him hopeful that it would be sent to the Oscars. But, the actor-producer was heartbroken when Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy was sent instead.

In a recent interaction, the actor shared how he felt about it. While promoting his upcoming film Merry Christmas at an event held by Bollywood Hungama, Vijay said that it was heartbreaking for him and the team of Super Deluxe. “I was shattered, but it’s politics. We know that something happened. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would’ve wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between and I don’t want to talk about that. It’s unnecessary,” the actor divulged.

About Super Deluxe

The 2019 film is co-written, co-produced, and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja featuring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan. The movie showcases four different stories revolving around four groups of individuals all of which happen on the same day. Out of the 33 international and domestic nominations that the movie received, it reportedly won 19 of them including Best Movie of the Year at the Critics' Choice Film Awards and the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

The seasoned actor who predominantly works in Tamil films also made his way into Bollywood. After playing an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif recalls she googled Vijay Sethupathi after he was cast; ‘To refresh my memory’