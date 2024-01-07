Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif recalls she googled Vijay Sethupathi after he was cast; ‘To refresh my memory’

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her next big release, Merry Christmas. Her first release of the year, directed by Sriram Raghavan also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Ahead of its release, the team has been busy with film promotions and generating buzz as they open up on their work experience and peek behind the scenes of shooting the film. In a recent interview, Tiger 3 actress shared that despite watching Vijay Sethupathi in 96, she googled his name before meeting him to ‘refresh her memory’.

Katrina Kaif reveals her first reaction after learning about Vijay Sethupathi's casting for Merry Christmas

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif recalled watching Vijay Sethupathi in the misremembered 96. The actress stated, “I had actually first really noticed in the film class of 83… Is it class of 83 or 83?” When Vijay and Sriram both corrected her and reminded her that it was 96, she continued, “96, sorry. That’s a few years off but… I had actually loved that film 96.”

She went on to laud Vijay and Trisha’s scenes in the film and stated that she still remembers them in her head. According to her, the scenes between both the actors were ‘very unique and very tender’ which stayed with her. Thus, she was aware of the actor from that movie. However, some time had passed between her watching 96 and director Sriram Raghavan telling her plans to consider Vijay for the lead role in his movie, Merry Christmas.

The actress further stated that when she was informed about Vijay being the choice of the film, she admitted to googling his name to ‘refresh her memory’. “I just googled him straight away, just to refresh my memory. And the first image that came up on Instagram was this very distinguished salt and pepper kind of silver hair, which, for me, I loved,” she said.

Katrina further called the idea of casting Vijay in Merry Christmas ‘interesting’ and shared that when she broke the news to her group of friends, they were thrilled to know about the potential casting. According to her, while others may dub their casting as ‘unusual’, she doesn’t think the same as she opined, “To me, it feel like two actors coming together for a very unusual story.”

Vijay Sehupathi on playing negative roles in films

Vijay Sethupathi who is much loved for his negative characters in movies revealed that he wanted to think freely and out of the box following which he thought of giving a villainous role a try in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2021 film, Master. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Jawan actor shared, "I thought playing a villain is so much freedom. You kill people, and then you torture people, and you have fun in it, which you can't do in real life.”

“Inside everybody, there's a big criminal, we control them, which I want to try. In the same way, why villain should have an angry face always? Why villain doesn't have comedy in his life? Why villain doesn't have fun in his life? So, I want to have all those things and perspective," he further added as he reflected on the reason why he started doing negative roles.

About Merry Christmas

The much-buzzed romantic thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan and led by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar in important roles.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film will hit the theaters in Hindi and Tamil on January 12, 2024.

