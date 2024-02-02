Vijay Varma has witty response on being asked about his marriage plans with Tammannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma is one of the exceptional talents we’ve in the industry. He is much loved for his nuanced acting in movies like She, Pink, Darlings, Jaane Jaan amongst others. The actor is currently busy filming for his next, Ul Jalool Ishq, backed by Manish Malhotra. Recently, Vijay took some time out from his busy schedule to interact with his fans and followers as he hosted a Q and A session on his Instagram. As expected, he was swamped with questions and the actor answered most of them as he shared his replies on social media.

Amongst others, Vijay’s niece asked him about his wedding plans with Tammannaah Bhatia and the actor had quite a coy answer. In addition to this, he also opened up on his challenging roles and his plans of doing a romantic role in future. Go ahead reading what the actor has to say.

Vijay Varma on his marriage plans with Tammannaah Bhatia

A while back, Vijay Varma taking to his Instagram conducted a Q&A session, while a fan who the actor introduces as his niece asked him about his wedding plans. She wrote, “Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! (when are you getting married)”. Reacting to it, the actor nudged the question with quite a witty response as he wrote, “My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi.”

Take a look:

Vijay Varma picks challenging role and his plans of doing a romantic role

In addition to this, the Ul Jalool Ishq actor was further asked when he will be seen playing a romantic role as a fan wrote, “When are we seeing you next in a romantic role?” Adding on to the excitement, the actor shared, “Veryyyy soon! It’s in the making. Till then…enjoy jaanejaan’s unsaid romance,” with a still from the movie featuring him with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Furthermore, a fan asked him to pick his most challenging role between She and Darlings, where he was seen essaying the role of Sasya and Hamza respectively. The fan wrote, “Which role you found more challenging, She or Darling (Hamza).”

The actor shared a photo from both the projects in a collage featuring him with his co-stars and replied by stating, “They were both super challenging but since I shot she first…it took me a while to build the character and break some inhibitions.”

Take a look:

Vijay Varma and Tammannah Bhatia's plans of marriage

It is worth-mentioning that last year as reported by a portal Telugu Cinema, the lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are planning to get married and are “seriously considering tying the knot.”

Furthermore, the report also added that the actress is facing ‘pressure’ from her parents to get married soon, and that Bhatia has not signed any movie post Bhola Shankar.

Vijay Varma's work front

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial, Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now, currently, the star is busy with his next movie titled, Ul Jalool Ishq. The team is currently filming for it in Amritsar and Patiala regions of Punjab. Written and directed by Vibu Puri, the film boasts of exceptional powerhouses of talents consisting of Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shaarib Hashmi in the lead roles.

The filming began earlier this month. Backed by Manish Malhotra in joint collaboration with Dinesh Malhotra, Ul Jalool Ishq will be released under the production banner of Stage 5.

He also has Murder Mubarak along with Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

