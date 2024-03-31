Vikrant Massey gets son Vardaan’s name inked on arm; daddy cool flaunts tattoo in new PIC

After dating for a couple of years, actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in February 2022. Earlier this year, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan. The new parents are currently obsessing over their tiny munchkin, who is a little over a month old. The 12th Fail star is so addicted to him that he decided to get a tattoo with his name on his hand.

Vikrant Massey gets son Vardaan’s name tattooed

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are currently surrounded by burp cloths and diapers, which probably smell like baby products all the time. Ever since the couple welcomed their baby boy Vardaan to the world on February 7, they have been bursting with joy and love. Going a step ahead with his obsession with his child, the Mirzapur actor got his arm tattooed with his son’s name on it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 12th Fail actor shared an image of his hand that was inked with the name of his biggest blessing in life, his son. The tattoo read, “Vardaan 7-2-2024.” Sharing his emotions about it, he also penned, “Addition or addiction? I love them both.”

Take a look:

Vikrant Massey opens up about embracing fatherhood

After becoming a new father, the actor spoke about the new phase of his life during an event. The Mumbaikar actor said he is good enough to make their baby burp and change his diapers even though he doesn’t do it that often, which is why his wife is upset with him. “But getting my baby boy to burp is my job, and I think I am decently good at that,” Vikrant declared.

Sharing how he feels about fatherhood, he divulged that it’s a life he always dreamed of. “But I really cannot put it into words. Because it is much more than what I always thought it would be,” the actor added. On the work front, Vikrant has completed filming for his next project, Yaar Jigri, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and is busy with Sector 36.

