The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna are all smiles in BTS PICS; celebrate wrap with team

A while back, the teaser of The Sabarmati Report left all the fans excited for the film. After the massive success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is back with yet another gripping tale based on the true incidents of the Godhra train burning incident. In the clip that he shared, the release date of the film was announced, and now the leading lady, Raashii Khanna, shared several BTS pictures and announced the wrap of the film.

Raashii Khanna shares BTS pictures from the sets

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashii Khanna shared a couple of images from the sets of The Sabarmati Report. In the first picture, we can see the actress sitting with Vikrant Massey and smiling as they appear to be in the middle of a scene. The next picture is again of the two stars shooting a scene. The third one is a black-and-white picture of Raashii posing on the train and the last one is of both actors posing with director Ranjan Chandel.

Sharing these pictures, Raashii wrote, “And it’s a wrap for #thesabarmatireport where we chased some truths and deadlines. Here’s to the power of stories and the voices that need to be heard. Cannot wait for you all to see this story unfold on the big screen.! 🎬♥️

Also, extremely grateful to have worked with this dedicated and wonderful team.!”

Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey celebrate with the team

The director of the film, Ranjan Chandel, also shared a couple of pictures from the wrap-up party. In his pictures, we can see Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna cutting the cake and posing with the crew.

The Sabarmati Report's Teaser out

On February 27, Vikrant Massey and the creators of The Sabarmati Report took to their individual social media handles and dropped a video clip introducing fans to the world of his upcoming film. The video clip features the actor playing the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, who is sitting in a studio as he announces the news on February 27, 2002, when the Godhra accident happened.

“Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago today. Presenting ‘The Sabarmati Report’, in cinemas on 3rd May 2024,” reads the caption alongside the post.

