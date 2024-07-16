Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma happily pose in UNSEEN pic shared by Bengaluru baker; latter recalls cricketer’s special request for wife’s birthday

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two of the most loved and celebrated couples, and they always seize every opportunity to express their love wholeheartedly. On May 1, 2024, Kohli celebrated his wife's birthday, and now an unseen picture has surfaced on social media, hinting that he made a special request for her birthday cake.

When Virat Kohli made an adorable request for wife Anushka Sharma's birthday cake

Taking to Instagram, Bengaluru-based baker Uthishta Kumar shared an unseen picture with Virat and Anushka, revealing that in May 2024, Kohli contacted them for a special cake request for his wife.

In the photo, Sharma is seen wearing a chic purple and white floral dress, while Kohli sports an uber-cool outfit of white linen pants and a T-shirt.

The caption read, "When Virat Kholi approached me to bake a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday, I knew I had to create something special! Nothing quite like a classic chocolate cake for a birthday celebration! From baking in my mum's oven over the weekends to making a cake for one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our era, it's been an amazing journey over the last eight years! Here's to many more years of baking special cakes for all my wonderful customers".

Virat Kohli's heartfelt birthday post for Anushka Sharma

On May 1, 2024, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures to wish wifey on her birthday. Kohli showered love and wrote, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much".

Inside pictures from Anushka Sharma's birthday celebration

Chef Manu Chandra also posted a picture featuring Virushka and their friends. The group posed for the camera, all smiles. Anushka wore a purple shirt and denim jeans, while Virat donned a black shirt and pants for the occasion.

The Zero actress celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1, and some inside pictures from the celebration surfaced on social media. Cricketer Faf du Plessis, captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024, posted a group photo from Anushka’s birthday dinner on his Instagram stories.

In another picture, Virat and Anushka are all smiles, with Virat’s arm around Anushka. They were joined by Faf, Glenn Maxwell, his wife Vini, and other friends.

Currently, the duo is in London with their children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Recently, a video of the couple attending a kirtan in London went viral on social media.

