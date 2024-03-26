Virat Kohli connects with Anushka Sharma, Vamika-Akaay on video call post RCB’s win and it’s all things cute; fans REACT

In multiple interviews, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have accepted that they are two extremely private people who stay comfortable in each other’s company. This is also the reason why they are hardly spotted at public events and B-town galas. As of now, Virat is busy with the ongoing IPL tournament which Anushka is taking care of herself and her two kids in the UK. But the cricketer made sure to make his wife a part of his team’s victory by giving her a video call from the ground.

Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma and kids from cricket ground

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, baby boy Akaay to the world on February 15. Soon after, the Indian cricketer flew to India to be part of the Indian Premier League 2024. On March 25, the former Team India skipper walked his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards victory by defeating Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings by four wickets. To make sure his family was there to celebrate the win, Kohli video called them abroad.

In a video circulating on social media, the cricketer can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile and making funny faces as he spoke to his kids and wife on Facetime. He even gave them a flying kiss and promised to call them once he was free. He laughed a lot with his kids and entertained them by making faces before he kissed them ‘I love you’ and ended the call.

The moment the video went viral, Kohli’s fans swooned over the father in him. A user commented, “Sweet wholesome moment,” while another penned, “This is soo wholesome kids don’t want to end the call ig and he’s like, ‘I’ll call later’.” A third wrote, “in a country where people feel proud to make sacrifices. In a country where a man wants to show his love to his wife, it is considered a ‘joru ka gulam’ thing. And this man is something else. Who openly does all these things. Without worrying about taunts and criticism.” Another one opined, “Men in love.”

A couple of weeks ago, Virat and Anushka announced the arrival of their second child Akaay on social media. Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, the couple shared a picture in which the text reads, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

After dating for a while, they tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. Then in 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika. The couple announced the arrival of Vamika with a happy picture of their little family.

They wrote in a joint post, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.” After three years, Virat and Anushka’s son Akaay arrived.

