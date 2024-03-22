‘Day Made,’ Fans REACT as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Share Heartfelt Moment on Field Ahead of the IPL 2024 Opener

Indian Premier League 2024 began on Friday with the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This will be a different season for MS Dhoni as he will be playing as a wicketkeeper-batter and not the legendary captain anymore.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s heartwarming moment

We all are well aware of the ‘bromance’ between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, which developed nicely when they played for Team India together. Even after Dhoni retired from International cricket, both the players could be seen sharing heartfelt moments on the field during IPL.

Cricket enthusiasts witnessed a beautiful moment yet again on the field when Virat Kohli walked in to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they won the toss and decided to bat first. Stepping onto the field, Kohli reached out to former CSK skipper MS Dhoni and gave him a warm hug and had a chit-chat with him for a few seconds.

Fans elated to see MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hugging each other

This moment was enough to make the day for fans who couldn’t control their emotions when they saw their favorite cricket players sharing such a heartwarming moment together. As soon as the scene erupted, social media was filled with fans’ reactions to the moment.

While one fan shared the clip and wrote, “Day made,” another one commented, “The Moment We Wait For Whole Year. Mahirat Moment!” Another fan shared the image of them chatting and complemented it with the comment, “Whole india was waiting for this moment.”

MS Dhoni, on Thursday, gave away CSK’s captaincy to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is leading the team in the opening clash of the season. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be led by Faf du Plessis, after Virat Kohli handed the reins in 2022.

Ruturaj Gaikwad now has big shoes to fill in as he will have to carry forward the legacy established by MS Dhoni at CSK. Under his leadership, the team won 5 IPL trophies and reached the IPL final 10 times, in 14 IPL seasons played by them. The team also made it to the playoffs for a record 12 times; except in 2020 and 2022.

