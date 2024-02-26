Kareena Kapoor credits hubby Saif Ali Khan for dealing with paparazzi attention on Taimur: ‘We can’t run away’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the classiest couples in Bollywood. The two have been happily married to each other for over 12 years now. The duo is also proud parents to two sons-Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Needless to say, both the munchkins enjoy huge popularity on social media. In a recent interview, the Crew actress revealed how her husband helped her deal with paps obsession with her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on normalizing paparazzi culture for Taimur and Jeh

While several celebrities like to keep their children away from the media glare, the royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have always been okay with their kids getting clicked on by the paparazzi. During a recent conversation at ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 3.0, Kareena was asked how she dealt with the fact that her sons especially Taimur Ali Khan have been under the radar of the paparazzi especially Taimur Ali Khan from day one. Addressing ‘media’s obsession’ with Taimur Ali Khan and if it troubled her as a mother, the actress opined the only way to deal with it was to normalize it.

The actress stated, “I think the only way I could deal with the media attention on Taimur was to actually be chilled about it because if I were hyper about it which maybe I was inside, or openly expressed what I was feeling, I feel somewhere, it would have affected Taimur.”

“If he (Taimur) was aware that something was upsetting me or I was affected by too many cameras around him. If I kept stressing over ‘Kya kar raha hai? Kyun photo le rahe?’ (What is he doing? Why are they taking pictures of Taimur?) or I told the photographer, ‘Photo mat lo!’ (Don’t take pictures)’, it would have left a lasting impact on him,” told Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor on how husband Saif Ali Khan helped her deal with paps obsession with Taimur

In addition to this, the actress further reflected on how her husband, Saif Ali Khan was the one who actually suggested remaining calm while dealing with it. “We can’t run away from this,” Saif told me. He believes that instead of trying to scare him further, let’s just take it in our stride and just walk with your head down outside the airport or wherever it is. After a certain age, Taimur will understand, which he does even now that his parents are famous. He’s quite easy about it,” she added.

During the conversation, the actress also opined that despite being papped or being a public figure in the age of the internet, there is a side to her that is extremely private which lets her maintain her sanity. Bebo expressed her belief by stating that certain things should be kept away from the limelight and be kept a little bit for the unknown’. The actress said, “Most people assume that I am either Geet or Pooh and I made them believe that could be a possibility, but there is a side to me that I like to keep a little private.”

Being an actor and a public figure in the age of social media where people’s judgments and opinions can have an impact on her happiness and emotional well-being, Kareena credits that ‘little secrecy’ which lets her have mental stability.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles, with Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the cameo appearances. The film will hit the theaters on March 29, 2024.

