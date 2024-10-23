Want to stylize your house before Diwali? Here are 5 tips from birthday girl Malaika Arora to make lives easy

Diwali 2024 is just around the corner. Are you looking to stylize your home ahead of the festival? Worry not, as Malaika Arora has some home decor tips for you that would make your lives easy. Today, October 23, 2024, on the special occasion of Malaika’s 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some glimpses of her Mumbai apartment, which could inspire you to decorate your house the same way.

1. Set the tone of the house with an aesthetic entrance

The entrance of Malaika Arora’s house has been done up beautifully. The first thing one sees is a round mirror to the side. There is a vase right next to it, while the main door is also decorated with greenery. During festivals like Diwali, she decks up the entrance with flowers and diyas. It is a photo spot and makes the visitor look forward to seeing the rest of the home.

2. Make a cozy living room

The living room is the place where a person spends the most amount of time in their house. Thus, it should be comfortable yet stylish. Malaika’s living area has a beige couch and teal armchairs. The space also has a dining table where she hosts all her dinners and parties.

3. Use the power of plants at home

Apart from clean air quality, plants also make your home look elegant in a minimalistic way. They add to the aesthetics and look creative. Malaika has various potted plants on her balcony.

4. Brighten your home with natural light

Malaika Arora’s home has large windows, which bring in a lot of sunlight and make the space airy. There is also a cute balcony where she likes to spend time and admire the outdoors. This ensures a pleasant atmosphere for visitors.

5. Create your go-to spots

Malaika has many go-to spots in her house, like the blue sofa in her living room or the armchair on the balcony, where she likes to crash after a long day. She also has various photo spots in the apartment, like her gray rug in the living area, where she does her yoga.

Pinkvilla wishes Malaika Arora a very happy birthday and hopes that you get some ideas from her home for stylizing your own abode.

