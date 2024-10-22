Parineeti Chopra Birthday: When actress revealed she would like Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie to watch THIS movie of hers

Parineeti Chopra shares a great bond with Priyanka Chopra. She has also expressed her love for her cousin’s daughter, Malti Marie, in the past. Today, October 22, 2024, on the special occasion of Parineeti’s birthday, let’s revisit the moment when she revealed which film of hers she would like Malti to watch. Her answer was Hasee Toh Phasee.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra was asked which film of hers she would like Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie to watch when she grows up. Calling her niece 'MM,' Parineeti answered that she would want her to watch Hasee Toh Phasee. Sharing the reason behind it, the actress said that it was her most 'kid-friendly' movie.

Pari added that she wanted her niece to know about her craziness, saying, “I would want her to know that Tisha maasi is a crazy person, and Hasee Toh Phasee would give her that craziness.” Hence, she stated that she would recommend that film.

Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic comedy in which Parineeti plays Meeta. She is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in this 2014 film.

Earlier in July, Parineeti shared a heartfelt wish on Priyanka’s birthday. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Happiest bday mimi didi! Wishing you the best always and always! @priyankachopra.” In 2022, Pari was present during PC’s grand birthday celebrations in Mexico. She posted an adorable photo dump with her sister and Nick Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra is currently in Delhi, where she celebrated her second Karwa Chauth with her husband Raghav Chadha on October 20. The couple also marked their first wedding anniversary last month during a vacation in the Maldives. On the work front, Pari was last seen in the acclaimed movie Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra recently made a quick trip to India, where she attended the screening of her Marathi production Paani. Then, she traveled to London, where she celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas in ‘filmy’ style. The actress is busy shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel.

