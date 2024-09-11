Malaika Arora and her father Anil Arora’s beautiful bond in 10 PICS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Today, September 11, 2024, brought with it unfortunate news. Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, passed away this morning. Friends and relatives have been reaching their residence to pay their last respects. Malaika shared a beautiful bond with her dad, and she has offered a glimpse of it many times on social media. Here are 10 pictures that depict their relationship.

1. This is a perfect family portrait from the Diwali celebrations of 2023. Malaika Arora is seen posing with her father Anil Arora and mother Joyce Arora in ethnic attire. Amrita Arora, her husband and kids also joined them.

2. Another adorable family snap was shared by Malaika in 2021. She is seen embracing the Christmas cheer with her parents, sister, and her son, Arhaan Khan.

3. Malaika posted this sweet picture of her dad on his birthday in 2021.

4. Have a look at this adorable family photo posted by Malaika on Father’s Day in 2020.

5. This picture was shared by Malaika on the occasion of the New Year in 2020, where she is surrounded by her family and friends. Actor Arjun Kapoor is also part of the photograph.

6. In this Father’s Day post from 2019, Malaika showed her father sitting at the dining table with the entire family. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day .....always presiding over every meal, table, dish, plate n kitchen.... n giving his take.”

7. In this post, Malaika offered a peek into her son Arhaan Khan’s bonding time with his grandparents. The young boy is seen posing with Malaika’s mother and father. The caption read, “When my baby decides to take the grown ups out to dinnner......”

8. Malaika posted this heartwarming photo to wish her dad a happy birthday in 2018. It shows her leaning on her father’s shoulder while adoring her pet dog. Malaika said, “Happy bday daddy dearest.”

9. This is a beautiful picture of Anil Arora standing with his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, in front of a car. Malaika captioned it, “Daddy's day out.”

10. This selfie from 2016 shows Malaika and her dad in a fun mood. She is seen wearing a fake mustache as she poses with a quirky expression. Her caption said, “#noshavedecember daddy daughter time. merry Christmas.”

Police investigation regarding Anil Arora’s death is ongoing.

