WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan aces Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside Jalsa after calling hospitalization reports 'fake'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan dismissed rumors of ill health as fake news, ending speculations about his hospitalization. Social media platforms were flooded with worried fans inquiring about Bachchan's well-being after reports said he had undergone an angioplasty procedure for a clot or a blocked artery in his leg. Today, March 17, Big B was clicked attending his Sunday ritual of a meet-and-greet with fans outside Jalsa where he was seen radiating charm and happiness.

Amitabh Bachchan performs Sunday ritual of meet-and-greet with fans outside Jalsa

A video on Instagram shows Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans gathered outside his Jalsa to catch a glimpse of their favorite megastar. The veteran actor was seen greeting them with utmost care. He wore a hoodie and pants and waved to his fans with a bright smile on his face.

Watch the video:

Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on reports of his hospitalization

On March 16, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata. The father and son's appearance came just hours after reports of Big B's hospital visit had surfaced.

In a video circulating on social media, the Pink actor was seen leaving the stadium when someone from the crowd asked about his health. Initially gesturing with his hands to indicate everything is fine, Bachchan then responded verbally, stating, "Fake news," about the rumors surrounding his health.

The purpose of the angioplasty was reported differently, with some mentioning a blockage in his leg and others citing a blocked artery. Despite these reports, there was no official confirmation from either the hospital or Bachchan's office for much of the day. Nonetheless, hashtags such as #AmitabhBachchan and #KokilabenHospital started trending on social media platform X minutes after the news went viral.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen once again after Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s.

