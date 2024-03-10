WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with Sunday meet-o-greet ritual; waves at fans gathered outside Jalsa

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is the most celebrated member of the film industry. His contribution to the Indian cinema in a long, illustrious career of over five decades makes him a cynosure to reckon with. The mammoth amount of stardom he enjoys can be ascertained from the fact that a multitude of crowds without fail gather outside his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Keeping up with the weekly ritual, yet again Big B treated his fans with his glimpse.

Amitabh Bachchan waves at fans outside Jalsa in Mumbai

Over the years, it has been a ritual of sorts for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to step out and wave at the fans gathered in front of his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. This Sunday was no different. Keeping up with the weekly ritual, megastar recently came out of his bungalow and greeted his fans who had been waiting with bated breath just to get a glimpse of the celebrated star.

In the video shared by the paparazzi, the megastar stood outside his bungalow beamed bright smiles, and waved at his devoted fans amassed outside his bungalow. The video also gives a peek into overjoyed fans hooting outside the Jalsa.

Take a look:

The Mahanayak of Bollywood also acknowledged the fans with folded hands and raised hands. He also folded his hands repeatedly as his fans clicked pictures and recorded clips on their mobile phones. He also leaned forward, pointed at the people standing far away, and waved at them several times. For his latest meet and greet, Big B was seen in a white kurta pajama with a cool printed jacket over it.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath led by Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. Written and helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film was backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani under the production banner of Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. Production. Despite the high expectations, the film tanked at the box office.

Furthermore, he will be next seen in the long-anticipated multilingual sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan.

