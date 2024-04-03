WATCH: Ananya Panday gets sweet peck from her little furry friend, calls it ‘Kissy attack’

Ananya Panday has clarified in one of her Instagram posts that she is either the happiest on a beach or on set. But when the ‘serial chiller’ is not vacationing or shooting, she likes to spend time with her family and friends and cuddle with her little furry friend. A little while ago, she was seen indulging in a cute moment with a dog.

Ananya Panday enjoys ‘kissy attack’ from her dog

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is more than just a pretty face. In the past couple of years, the actress has succeeded in making the audience believe in her skills by being part of hit projects like Student of the Year 2, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. While she has a couple of projects in hand, Panday decided to take a breather and indulge in some fun moments with a dog.

Taking to Instagram, the Liger actress dropped an adorable video of her enjoying the little kisses and licks that the furry friend was flooding her with. Sitting at home in her brown tank top with a bare face, she played with the dog that had a cute little ponytail tied with a yellow scrunchy.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday advises her friends from B-town

At Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, Ananya spoke about her friendship with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. She also gave some life advice to her pals. The actress suggested Khan to not take everything to her heart and told Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda to not wear his heart on his sleeve and believe everyone is his best friend. The Khaali Peeli also suggested Tiger Shroff to have cheat meals more often and asked newcomer Khushi Kapoor to not listen to people’s voices and just follow her heart.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film which revolved around the lives of three youngsters navigating through life, also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. Next, she will be seen in Control followed by Shankara.

