WATCH: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan spotted outside production house; is a movie on the cards?

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s friendship was reflected in one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8 when they graced the Koffee couch. Now, people are speculating that the BFFs are going to be seen together in a movie after they were spotted outside a production house. Read on for more tea.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to collaborate for a movie?

After the besties of B-town, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted together, exiting a popular production house, it’s being speculated that a movie with the two actresses is definitely on the cards. A report by News18 suggested that both the youngsters are in talks to be a part of Cocktail 2.

In the clip, Sara can be seen getting into her luxury car from outside the venue wearing a white top and black comfy pants. Ananya was also spotted twinning with her BFF in a plain white t-shirt she paired with a pair of denims. As the Kedarnath actress left the venue in her car, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star waited for her vehicle to arrive.

A while ago, several news reports suggested that Ananya Panday might be the female lead in the upcoming movie Desi Boyzz 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit film starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

About the 2012 movie Cocktail

The romantic comedy-drama film was helmed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali. While Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan produced the movie, the actor led the film along with Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Randeep Hooda were seen in supporting roles. Cocktail was released theatrically on July 13, 2012, and became a commercial success.

Ananya Panday’s work front

After her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, Ananya was seen in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, and Dream Girl 2. She concluded 2023 with the coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

