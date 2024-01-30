Agastya Nanda parties with rumored GF Suhana Khan’s mom Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda; WATCH

Bollywood and parties go pretty hand in hand. The celebrities are often spotted partying with each other or catching up at each other’s house in their leisure time. Well, last night was one such occasion where we saw a bunch of people coming together for a house party. It appears Sanjay Kapoor had hosted a small gathering at his place which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday.

As per the video it appears as if Sanjay Kapoor had hosted a small gathering at his place. It was attended by Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Sanjay came down himself to drop Shah Rukh Khan’s wife to her car. As their car made an exit from the gate we could spot the star's wife hiding her face as she sat in the back seat of the car while little AbRam looked towards the paparazzi.

In the next car, we saw The Archies star Agastya Nanda leaving alone. And the third car had BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda, chit-chatting and smiling as they left.

Agastya Nanda looked cool in a plain grey tee as he waved at the paparazzi who were trying to click him as his car left Sanjay Kapoor’s building premises. Ananya Panday looked cute in a grey colored spaghetti strap tee while Navya wore an all-white outfit.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are rumored to be dating

The Archies co-stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan are rumored to be dating for a long time now. According to an old report by Hindustan Times, their romance bloomed while shooting for the teen movie. A source close to them said that they would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. That’s how most of the people in the production house learned about their bond, back in August 2022. It was also reported that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan is also fond of her and apparently ‘approves of the relationship’.

