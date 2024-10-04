CTRL Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller

The much-awaited cyber thriller CTRL has finally premiered today, October 4, 2024. It marks the second collaboration between Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat after their series Call Me Bae. The netizens who have already watched this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out 10 tweets in this article to find out what the viewers are saying about the film before you decide to watch it.

The Twitter reviews of netizens for CTRL were filled with appreciation for Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat’s performances as Nella and Joe. They also lauded Vikramaditya Motwane for making unique and interesting content.

One person said, “Watched #CTRL. Today's youth must watch this movie. Everyone knows how important the internet is in our lives. But what can happen to us if we are not careful? AI is so so dangerous if u r not carefull.. @ananyapandayy as #Nella Rocked it. @NetflixIndia MUST WATCH.”

Another person wrote, “Ctrl movie is really amazing!!! A different way of filmmaking by Bollywood. Ananya is awesome as usual!! Must watch!!! #Netflix #netflixandchill #CTRL.”

A user praised the performances of the actors, saying, “#CTRL is really good. I like how Ananya Panday is doing roles where she fits in. The story is super interesting and Vihaan (pinched fingers, red heart emojis). I wish the story had some sort of solid ending but nevertheless a good watch and makes you think a lot after the movie is over.”

One tweet gushed over Ananya, expressing, “And there she comes to shock everyone from her phenomenal acting. What acting Ananya, I wasn’t your fan or hater but you made me your fan. loved your work and now I’m on repeat to watch your work even your Modeling is amazing #AnanyaPanday #CTRL #Netflix.”

A post complimented Vikramaditya Motwane’s work, stating, “Vikramaditya motwane doesn't miss. #CTRL another good movie from him.”

CTRL is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. The film is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane, with dialogue by Sumukhi Suresh. It can now be streamed on Netflix.

