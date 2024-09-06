Call Me Bae Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Ananya Panday, Vir Das, and more starrer comedy drama series

The highly anticipated web series Call Me Bae has premiered today, September 6, 2024. Starring Ananya Panday, the comedy drama also features Vir Das, Varun Sood, and others in pivotal roles. After the release of the show, netizens watched it and shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out the following 11 tweets in this article to find out what the viewers are saying about the series.

The Twitter reviews of netizens were all praise for the humor in Call Me Bae. They showered immense love on Ananya Panday’s performance and also appreciated the work of the rest of the cast.

One person said, “Call me bae is a fab show and this is not coming from the fact that I love ananya. It’s really good something fun also everyone did good work.”

Another user wrote, “#CallMeBaeOnPrime is actually kind of good! it’s giving me the fluffy entertainment that I need.”

A netizen stated, “Ananya is so good in #CallMeBae!!! Yes she is playing her OTT self…. But the emotional part is superb. Love the carefree entertainment.”

One post mentioned, “4/5 in fact maybe even more OMG YOU ARE AN ICON ANANYA. they didnt even market the show properly because it gets SERIOUS in the second half!!! loved loved it - and its very emily in paris coded but the main arc is NOT her relationships with the men so +1 for that!!”

A tweet lauded Vir Das, saying, “whatever you have done in #CallMeBae is just hilarious.”

Another person wished for the story to continue. The tweet said, “Please tell me there is next episodes as well for call me bae?? #CallMeBae I mean I would want to know who she ends up with Super fun show. #AnanyaPanday.”

One user stated, “guys, call me bae is really cute and the fashion is fashion-ing!!!!”

The cast of Call Me Bae includes Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

