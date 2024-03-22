WATCH: Animal actor Triptii Dimri goes shopping with rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumba

Indian actress Triptii Dimri was seen in a minor role in Sridevi’s Mom and then in the comedy film Poster Boys, back in 2017. While her first lead role came in the romantic drama Laila Majnu, she became famous for her performances in Bulbbul and Qala. However, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal that became a turning point in her career and made her the national crush. A while ago, the actress was spotted shopping with her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimri spotted in Mumbai with rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant

After her brief role in the action-thriller film Animal, Triptii Dimri became popular as Bhabhi 2. She was soon seen walking the ramp for big brands and making red-carpet appearances at star-studded events. A while ago, the actress was spotted in Mumbai. But this time, she wasn’t alone. The 30-year-old actress was spotted in the city with her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant.

In the clip, they were seen exiting a shopping mall together. For the casual outing, Dimri decided to go with a pair of baggy trousers paired with a moss-green tee and white slippers. She was seen without makeup with her curly wet hair tied in a half bun. As for her rumored bae, he wore a pink t-shirt with blue denim and a pair of slippers. With a coffee cup in her hand, she very sweetly posed for the shutterbugs.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that she thought that after the release of Laila Majnu, she wouldn’t be able to step outside of her house as people would recognize her. But, looking at their cold response, she was heartbroken.

She was quoted saying, “When Laila Majnu was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself and I was thinking my movie is going to be released and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So, I began working on my craft and attended many workshops. They kept me sane. And then, Bulbbul happened.”

Triptii Dimri will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a new comedy film, Bad Newz.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri reveals thinking people would start recognizing her after Laila Majnu’s release; admits being ‘heartbroken’