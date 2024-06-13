10 Dabangg dialogues that ensure complete entertainment

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg is one of the most loved films that Bollywood has ever created. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg dialogues had a huge contribution in making the film ever so iconic and memorable. Each character had its own fair share of memorable punches. The film also starred Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mahie Gill in supporting roles.

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey brought humor and action, while Sonu Sood's Chhedi Singh added intensity as the villain, making the film a complete entertainer.

The success of the franchise is also attributed to the Dabangg famous dialogues that have left a lasting impact on the viewers, becoming unforgettable moments for fans. Let's revisit some of the most memorable lines from the movie.

10 Dabangg dialogues making Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer a must-watch

1. “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge … ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se lein… aur paadein kahan se”

Speaking of Dabangg dialogues, the iconic face-off between Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Sonu Sood’s Chhedi Singh has to top the list. The beauty of Pandey’s character was it had swag and humor all at once. “Hum tum mein itne chhed karenge … ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se lein… aur paadein kahan se” was threatening and hilarious at once.

Advertisement

2. “Thappad se darr nahin lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai”

The film marked the debut of Sonakshi Sinha and what a great debut indeed! Not only did the actress touch the heights of success overnight, but her thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab dialogue became truly memorable.

3. “Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?”

Whether you’ve watched or not watched, this Salman Khan Dialogue is ought to bring a smile to your face, and why not? The statement truly personifies the overall charisma and swag of Salman Khan and remains an important part in the subsequent parts of the franchise.

4. “Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain… Robinhood Pandey”

While we speak of Hindi movie Dabangg how can we forget to speak of another beloved dialogue, “Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain… Robinhood Pandey” No wonder why this film is hailed as one of the iconic performances of the Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

5. “Bhaiya ji… smile”

Advertisement

Some might believe that this famous dialogue lacks a strong impact, but little did they know that it's the innocence and cleverness that made it one of the Dabangg famous dialogues. Do you also remember quipping; “Bhaiya ji… smile” while getting photos clicked? “Hamara naam hamari personality ko shoba deta hai… Chulbul Pandey”

6. “Bharosa bhi hai, himmat bhi hai aur takat bhi aur pagalpan hadd se zyada”

It would be safe to say that Salman Khan dialogue adorned with utmost swag made this film a delightful and memorable experience. The first not so good interaction between Chulbul Pandey and Chhedi Singh featured this dialogue. Upon being challenged by Singh, the Dabangg star shuts him up remarking, “Bharosa bhi hai, himmat bhi hai aur takat bhi aur pagalpan hadd se zyada”

7. “Abhi tak sabko nehlaya hai … Ab sabko dhounga”

Up next is the Dabangg movie dialogue, which is sure to bring the visuals of the movie in front of your eyes. The intense battle scene, true to the film's essence, is perfectly summed up with the words, "Abhi tak sabko nehlaya hai … Ab sabko dhounga".

Advertisement

8. “Kanoon ke haath aur Chedi Singh ki laat… dono bahut lambe hain”

Out of several badass dialogues of Dabangg, one that truly resonates with fans is the one that became a sensation. Sonu Sood's proclamation in the film, "Kanoon ke haath aur Chedi Singh ki laat... dono bahut lambe hain," holds a special place in the hearts of fans and was greatly appreciated.

9. “Between two legs itna danda maarenge ki na bajne layak rahoge na bajane layak”

This is another Salman Khan dialogue from the film that truly captures both menace and wit. Chulbul Pandey had a distinctive way of handling wrongdoers, both inside and outside the confines of the law. It's hard to picture anyone else uttering the words, "We'll beat you so hard between your legs that you won't be able to make a sound."

10. “Mote vale iss taraf, patle vale uss taraf aur fit vaale mere peeche”

Though we have heard a similar dialogue with a similar touch in another cult classic Sholay, yet we would say that Hindi movie Dabangg did total justice after reprising it as Salman Khan dialogue in the film.

About Dabangg

The much-loved Hindi movie Dabangg narrated the story of Chulbul Pandey, who has a troubled relationship with his family. Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the film later shows how Pandey becomes an honest cop and explores his love story and much more. The musical album of the film with nearly 10 tracks continues to tremendously swoon the audiences.

Advertisement

Dabangg dialogues contributed immensely to the success. In fact, the film was honored with the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It was such recognition that encouraged makers to bring its subsequent parts, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 which were released in 2012 and 2019 respectively. Hailed as Salman’s career’s best performance, the film can be enjoyed anytime with your family.

ALSO READ: 10 Chak De India dialogues that will leave you inspired in your testing times