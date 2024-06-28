Malaika Arora admits co-parenting son Arhaan Khan with Arbaaz Khan was ‘tricky’: ‘We both knew that…’

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan may have been divorced but that does not stop them from coming together for their son Arhaan Khan. These two have been co-parenting their son and making sure that they are both there when their son needs them.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, the diva opened up on raising her son and accepted that she along with her ex-husband has found a balance on how to co-parent their son.

Malaika Arora on co-parenting Arhaan Khan with Arbaaz Khan

During the interview, Malaika Arora was asked about raising her son with good values and co-parenting with Arbaaz Khan. Responding to this the diva said, “For whatever it’s worth, touch wood, we’ve found a great balance now.” She admitted that initially it was a bit tricky and stated that this is how life is. “We both knew that irrespective of everything else and what may have transpired between two adults, it should never reflect on a child — and we have figured out a very congenial way of co-parenting.”

Malaika Arora on wanting Arhaan Khan to be independent financially and emotionally

Malaika further spoke about how she makes sure that her son Arhaan realizes his own privileges and learns to do things by himself. She stated that as a mother she wanted her son to have respect for others and wanted him to do things without relying on others or the privileges he has.

She added that they have always told him that he needs to make it on his own even if they are there whom he can always fall back on. “To be independent in his thinking, financially and emotionally too… It’s very easy for privileged children to assume their parents will always take care of everything. No, you’ve got to do it on your own...”

Malaika Arora’s personal front

Malaika Arora was dating Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. They were in a relationship for several years post which their fairytale seems to have hit rock bottom.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that these two lovebirds have parted ways and are now walking their separate paths.

