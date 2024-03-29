EXCLUSIVE: Patna Shuklla's Raveena Tandon reveals she was described as 'aggressive' for being assertive

Raveena Tandon, a Bollywood icon celebrated for her beauty, charm, and acting talent, recently made waves with her latest film Patna Shuklla, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The movie has been receiving rave reviews, especially for its gripping storyline and Raveena's powerful portrayal of a lawyer.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress candidly discussed whether she had ever faced judgments or been advised to tone down her assertive nature in real life.

Raveena Tandon remembers facing judgment for expressing her opinions

In an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, Raveena Tandon expressed, "I do have an opinion about things, and I do believe in equality. I have seen many times that women, when they express their opinions or assert themselves, are called aggressive. 'Oh, you're aggressive.' What do you mean by that? Just because I want to say something, and I'm saying it assertively, you label me as aggressive. So, that is something I have probably heard in real life as well."

Anushka Kaushik joined the conversation, sharing her perspective, "Even as directors, if there's a female director or let's say a female boss, you'll be like 'bohot hi jyada khadoos hai' but I think if your boss is male, you're ready to take his orders. You're ready to take his anger as well. So that is the problem for sure."

About Patna Shuklla

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that explores the education scams happening in India. Raveena Tandon plays lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who reveals these wrongdoings in the film. It tells the story of Tanvi, a regular woman who stands up to fight for a student caught in a roll number scam. The movie highlights the serious crimes affecting many students in India every year. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, and directed by Vivek Budakoti, and the film was released on March 29th.

