Sshura Khan opens up on age and height gap with husband Arbaaz Khan; 'just a number’

The spouse of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, recently discussed the age gap in their relationship. On Wednesday, the makeup artist held an interactive session on Instagram, responding to various inquiries about both personal and professional matters.

Sshura Khan gained fame following her marriage to actor Arbaaz Khan, which attracted significant media attention. The couple exchanged vows in December 2023, and their wedding images quickly circulated on social media platforms.

Sshura Khan addresses age and height differences with Arbaaz Khan

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Wednesday, Sshura Khan, a celebrity makeup artist, engaged with her fans on social media. One user inquired about the age and height disparity between her and her husband Arbaaz Khan. Sshura responded, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number."

Another user queried about their first date, to which she affectionately replied, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." When asked about a quality she admires in her husband, Sshura described him as "very loving and respectful." She also disclosed that it was the Arbaaz who initiated the proposal.

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan frequently enjoy quality time together, sharing special romantic moments. Recently, Sshura posted a video on Instagram capturing Arbaaz Khan singing during one of their late-night drives. She captioned the post with, "Magic. Night drives."

More about Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura got married on December 24, 2023. The ceremony was intimate, with only their family members and close acquaintances present.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan shared the news of their marriage on Instagram along with wedding photos. Their caption read, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before their divorce in 2017. Despite their separation, they maintain a co-parenting relationship for their son Arhaan, who is currently pursuing higher education abroad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz Khan is known for his role in brother Salman Khan's film Dabangg. Apart from this, his other works include Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

