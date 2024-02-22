WATCH: Arjun Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh return to Mumbai after attending Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani got married today, February 21, in a magical sundowner wedding at a luxurious hotel in South Goa. Soon after, the couple posted happy pictures from their ceremony that broke the internet. After congratulating and blessing the newly wedded couple, several Bollywood celebs were spotted returning to Mumbai from Goa.

After planning and preparing for months, lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally got into matrimony. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony overlooking the pristine beach of South Goa. As the sun came down, the actor-producer put sindoor on his bride and made their relationship official. Several Bollywood celebs were present at the venue to witness the couple exchange varmala and take the sacred pheras.

After winding up with the festivities, it’s time for everyone to return home with a happy heart. A while ago, Bollywood’s heartthrob Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Goa airport, all set to return to bay. In the clip, the Gunday star was seen looking dapper in his all-black casual outfit. For a comfortable travel, he donned a black graphic t-shirt that he sported with a pair of black denims. The actor went for a pair of white sneakers. He accessorized his look with a silver neckpiece, a couple of fingerrings, a classic watch, and a pair of stylish eyewear. He even thanked the shutterbugs who complimented his look.

In another video, Bollywood’s favorite couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, were spotted together at Goa Airport returning to Mumbai. After having a blast at the celebrity wedding and wearing designer outfits, the couple decided to don easy sportswear for the travel. The Grand Masti star was seen wearing a basic white round-neck t-shirt along with a pair of black denims. He layered it up with a colorful jacket. As for his baiko, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star Genelia donned a coord set in bright green. Along with them was Riteish’s mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, who looked graceful in a gold and navy blue saree.

