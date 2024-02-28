WATCH: Bipasha Basu drops aww-dorable video of daughter trying to spell her own name Devi; fans are all hearts

Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying a blissful chapter of her life, cherishing precious moments with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their lovely daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress treats her fans and followers by sharing glimpses of their vibrant lives, particularly the heartwarming moments spent with their adorable munchkin. Recently, Bipasha shared a cutesy video of her daughter trying to spell her own name Devi in whatever text she sees in front of her.

Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi tries to spell her own name in a cutesy video

On February 28, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover during her exercise session. In the video, her daughter can be seen spelling her own name as her mother tries to teach her some other words.

Sharing the video, the actress penned, "Already trying to spell her name Trying to read anything and everything As you see I have my own obstacle course during training."

As soon as Bipasha dropped the video, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "That last sweet bite at the end was needed." Another commented, "D-E-V-I so so cute her voice." "Her voicemaa durga bless u princess..," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely words and red hearts.

A few days ago, she dropped a video of Devi engrossed in her storybook, seemingly pondering which story she would like her momma to read to her. With her adorable hair decorated with red clips, the innocence and elegance of the goddess shine through. It captures an endearing moment, showcasing the precious bond between mother and daughter. The actress captioned the post, "Little Bibliophile ( bookworm )!!!

Bipasha Basu's work front

Bipasha Basu swiftly rose to prominence through memorable roles in iconic films such as Raaz, Jism, and Dhoom 2. Beyond her acting prowess, she has also emerged as a source of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, motivating countless individuals with her steadfast dedication to health and wellness.

Her most recent on-screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020. During a recent interview when asked about her upcoming comeback, the actress expressed her interest in resuming her acting career. She candidly discussed her efforts to balance her professional commitments and family life, hinting at an exciting new phase in her illustrious career.

