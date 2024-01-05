WATCH: Birthday girl Deepika Padukone does bhangra, acts goofy as Squadron Leader Minni from Fighter BTS

January brings an extra dose of excitement for Deepika Padukone, starting with the celebration of her 38th birthday today and culminating in the highly anticipated release of her film, Fighter. This marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, where she takes on the role of a Squadron leader in the thrilling aerial action movie. To add a cherry on top, the team released a special behind-the-scenes clip on Deepika's birthday, capturing playful moments of her doing Bhangra and goofing around on the film sets.

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, which fell on Friday, January 5, warm wishes flooded in from both her fans and the industry. The team behind Deepika's upcoming movie Fighter joined the celebration by releasing a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The video provides glimpses of Deepika during the shooting of the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch. She is captured in moments of goofing around with director Siddharth Anand and the choreographers, showcasing her fun side. Notably, she is seen energetically performing a Bhangra step and flashing a radiant smile to the camera in her song outfit. In one segment, she exclaims, "What is good is great."

The clip also captures Deepika sharing laughter with her co-actors while dressed in her Air Force uniform. The post's caption aptly describes her as "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter," wishing her a happy birthday.

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In Fighter, Deepika Padukone steps into the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni, while Hrithik Roshan dons the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, bearing the call sign Patty. Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. The movie also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The unveiling of the teaser and two songs has ignited excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film's release on January 25, 2024. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

