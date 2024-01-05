Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 times Fighter actress made India proud on international stage

Since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has continuously elevated her career with critically acclaimed performances. From films like Cocktail and Piku to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, her work has consistently earned praise from both critics and audiences.

Beyond her acting prowess, Deepika has proudly represented India in various global events, earning international recognition. As the actress celebrates her 38th birthday today, let's revisit some of her noteworthy achievements on the global level.

1. Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone ventured into Hollywood with her debut in 2017, starring in the action thriller XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Directed by D.J. Caruso and written by F. Scott Frazier, the film marked the third installment in the XXX film series.

Deepika shared the screen with an impressive ensemble cast, including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

The film not only showcased Deepika's global appeal but also earned substantial collections at the box office.

2. Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

In recent years, Deepika has ascended to the status of a global brand ambassador for a diverse array of luxury brands spanning from apparel to jewelry. Her association with these brands goes beyond endorsements, as she actively participates in campaigns, shows, and events, not only promoting their collections but also engaging with other eminent personalities in the industry.

This facet of her career marks a significant milestone, solidifying Deepika's influence and prominence on the global stage.

3. Deepika Padukone on Cannes Film Festival jury in 2022

Deepika Padukone took on a distinguished role as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Her schedule was brimming with movie screenings, panel discussions, and glamorous social events. On the red carpet, Deepika seized the opportunity to not only showcase her impeccable style but also make a lasting fashion statement.

Her wardrobe for the festival was nothing short of extraordinary, featuring a diverse range from chic pantsuits to intricately embellished gowns. Importantly, she proudly adorned sarees, effectively bringing the elegance of Indian fashion to the international forefront.

4. Deepika Padukone unveiled FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022

Deepika added another remarkable achievement to her repertoire, becoming the first Indian to receive the honor of unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022. In a historic moment, the actress escorted the official trophy into the Lusail Stadium in Qatar before the much-anticipated final between Argentina and France commenced. Sharing the spotlight with her was Iker Casillas, the captain of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish team, as they participated in the pre-match ceremony.

Deepika shared her exhilaration on Instagram, expressing, “From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, i truly couldn’t have asked for more…”

5. Deepika Padukone as presenter at the Oscars in 2023

In a significant moment in 2023, Deepika Padukone was announced as a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards, held on March 12 in Los Angeles. Deepika graced the event in a striking black velvet gown accompanied by matching gloves. Adding a touch of glamor, she adorned a captivating necklace featuring a pear-shaped yellow diamond at the center.

Taking the Oscars stage, Deepika introduced the performance of the track Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR, which was nominated in the Original Song category and went on to secure a victory later in the night.

Regarding Deepika’s upcoming cinematic ventures, fans eagerly await the release of the aerial action movie Fighter, slated for release on January 25. The film sees her sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan.

Pinkvilla wishes Deepika Padukone a fantastic birthday and an incredible year ahead!

