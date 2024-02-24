WATCH: Bobby Deol spends a heartwarming moment with Salman Khan's mother at event

Bobby Deol shares a great bond with Salman Khan. The actor has credited the superstar innumerable times for helping him in his career's bad phase. Apart from Salman, the Animal actor has great regard for his family as well and this was clearly visible recently at an event as he was seen interacting with Tiger 3 actor's mother.

Bobby Deol interacts with Salman Khan's mother at an event

A moment that is now going viral from a recent event shows Bobby Deol interacting with Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan in an immensely respectful way. Later, he poses for a selfie with a female fan as well who was patiently waiting for them to complete the conversation. The heartfelt video is receiving love from so many fans of Bobby and Salman.

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol's friendship

Salman and Bobby share a deep friendship. Both of them worked together in films like Heroes and Race 3. The superstar offered Bobby Deol a major role in Race 3 when he was going through a low phase of his career. He also made a guest appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Earlier, Bobby talked about his bond with Salman Khan as he became part of Koffee With Karan 8. "Salman (Khan) has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad (Dharmendra). The bond they share is just amazing, he has so much respect for him. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity.”

Further talking about how he got a role in Race 3, Bobby said, One day Salman told me 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha.' (When I was struggling was my career, I climbed on your brother's back (Sunny Deol) and Sanjay Dutt's back to move forward)”.

Bobby added, “Toh maine usko bola 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na' (So I told him 'Mamu let me climb on your back').”

Last year in December, when Salman celebrated his birthday along with his niece Ayat (both of them share their birthday), Bobby also became a part of the celebrations. Later, he took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the night. One of them captures him affectionately planting a kiss on the birthday boy's cheek, while another shows his hands on Tiger 3 actor's shoulder as they pose for the cameras. He captioned the post, "Mamu I love you."

Bobby Deol's work front

After the grand success of Animal, Bobby Deol is enjoying a high time in his career. He has three South films lined up. Firstly, he will be seen in the Suriya starrer Kanguva which features him as the antagonist named Udhiran. The actor's look from the film has already hooked the audience. The film is helmed by Siva and also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and Jagapathi Babu.

Apart from that, he is also a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, as well as Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK109. Pinkvilla earlier exclusively revealed that a sequel to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel starrer 2002 film Humraaz is being planned by Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain. The star cast of Humraaz 2 hasn't been locked yet but there are chances that the sequel will mark the the return of original cast.

