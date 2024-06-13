Vijay Sethupathi’s movie Maharaja’s actor Pradeep found dead at his residence; Reports suspect heart attack

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual

In a shocking turn of events, actor Pradeep K Vijayan, who is known for his appearances in films like Thegidi and Hey! Sinamika among others was found dead by the police at his residence.

Pradeep K Vijayan found dead at his residence

Tamil actor, Pradeep K Vijayan was found dead at his residence yesterday (June 12). As per an India Today report, he was found by his friend who had been trying to contact him for the past few days. The report mentioned that Pradeep’s friend contacted the police after his calls went unanswered.

Pradeep’s mortal remains were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, said the report. As per the report, the investigation around the actor’s death is currently underway.

It is anticipated that the Thegidi actor passed away two days ago from a heart attack. However, no official confirmation by the police is out yet on the same.

Reports in the media suggest Pradeep also complained about shortness of breath and dizziness recently. After he did not answer the phone calls from his friends, one of them visited Pradeep’s Palavakkam home. The report stated that when Pradeep did not open it despite several knocks, his friend contacted the police.

The Neelankarai police and the fire department broke the door to enter his house only to find the Rudhran actor dead with a head injury.

Singer and actor Soundarya Bala Nandakumar expressed her condolences for the great soul and wrote, “Ok this is coming as a shocker. Was very fond of him as a brother. No we never used to talk everyday but whenever once in a blue moon we spoke affection was very much intact. You will be terribly missed Pradeep K Vijayan anna. May your soul rest in peace.”

Who was Pradeep K Vijayan?

The actor, popularly known as Pradeep Nair Pappu aka Pradeep, stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with Krishnan Jayaraj's directorial Sonna Puriyathu. He attained name and fame when he played Poornachandran (Sadagoppan) in P Ramesh’s 2014 Ashok Selvan and Janani-led Thegidi.

Pradeep played a detective in the film and his sense of humor made him stand out.

He was last seen with superstar Raghava Lawrence in S Kathiresan’s 2023 film Rudhran. Pradeep was a tech graduate who was always very passionate about becoming an actor. Apart from acting, he also did subtitling work for movies on the side. Pradeep also plays a supporting role in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja. The crime thriller is set to release in theatres on June 14.

ALSO READ: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD art copied from South Korean artist Sung Choi’s 10-year-old work? Here’s what we know