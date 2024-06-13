Alia Bhatt to Tamannaah Bhatia: 4 times B-town divas showed us how to ace the bralette-blazer combo like a boss

While summer-friendly co-ord sets may be popular for all the right reasons, we still love it when Bollywood beauties bring simple staples to the table. These celebrities are not new to wearing pantsuits or bralettes, but the particulate bralette blazer combo juxtaposition is an interesting take on turning mainstream silhouettes. These add the perfect amount of chicness while creating a savvy look, all wrapped in one.

We recently spotted a couple of B-town divas sporting this dynamic combination with so much ease that we are out with our fashion diary - taking notes. Wearing a bralette and blazer opens up versatile options for creating stylish looks.

Be it with a high-waisted trouser or with a chic skirt, you have ample options to explore. We recently spotted Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Malaika Arora experimenting with the same.

Let’s delve and check out how these B-town divas wore a bralette blazer combo with so much panache and style:

Kriti Sanon rocking a chic checkered bralette with camel brown blazer co-ord

Known for rocking a saree as elegantly as she rocks a skimpy one-piece, Kriti Sanon aces at the fashion game every time she steps out. Recently, this diva was spotted donning a camel-colored denim ensemble featuring a bralette blazer combo by designer Priyanca Khanna.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress rocked this look flawlessly. This exquisite ensemble had a chic bust crop blazer crafted from camel-colored denim. It featured a mandarin neck collar and a bold metal zipper that added a touch of sophistication.

Adding an oomph factor to the look was the checkered bralette with a deep V-neck, thin shoulder straps, and a tie-up fastening at the back. It instantly added femininity to the outfit while providing a fashionable contrast to the structured blazer.

Kriti paired this combo with matching straight, wide-leg pants for a comfortable yet stylish look. These high-waist pants feature two distinct waistbands, one adorned with a checkered fabric on top and the other crafted from the same camel-colored denim fabric. This stunning bralette blazer combo is priced at INR 21,000.

To finish the look, this Paramsundari styled it with classic golden hoop earrings and a matching finger ring. With dewy makeup, brown smokey eyes, and nude lips, Kriti Sanon looked absolutely stellar.

Alia Bhatt exudes unparallel summer vibe in a printed bralette blazer combo by Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm as she recently dropped a couple of pictures in a structured beige Sabyasachi pantsuit. After creating ripples with her impeccable ombre sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, this diva showed us how her fashion game is unmatchable.

Alia never fails to deliver sartorial fashionable moments in every outfit she garners. This time, her bralette blazer combo from the eponymous label featured pink floral detailing with exquisite craftsmanship and tailoring.

The bralette featured a plunging V-neckline with an eggshell-hue base and pink floral prints all over it. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Alia added matching high-waist trousers with the iconic Sabyasachi belt and his emblematic Bengal tiger logo.

The look was curated with a tailored blazer from the designer’s Sabyasachi’s Resort 2024 collection - Toile de Jouy, developed specially by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. This blazer was laced with pearls, sequins, and zardozi embroidery, adding the perfect bling to the outfit.

For accessories, this Heart of Stone diva beautifully styled the look with beige peep-toe pumps and a stack of gold-toned neck chains featuring Cross.

Moreover, Alia’s makeup and hair were somewhat minimal to keep her outfit in the spotlight. Her tresses had a feathery salon-style blowout, while her makeup was all about fluttering mascara-laden eyelashes, brown hues on her eyes, with a hint of blush and bronzer on her cheeks. She finished her radiant and dewy makeup with a hint of nude brown lipstick that gave a ‘barely there’ look.

Tamannaah Bhatia in bralette blazer bejeweled with golden mascots and styled with a sarong skirt

Tamannaah Bhatia has been dropping some exceptionally stunning fashion-forward looks as she promotes her upcoming movie Aranmanai 4. This Bahubali beauty gave us notes on how to ace a summer outfit to beat the heat but with a dash of style and edginess.

Basking under the sun, this beauty took a basic sarong skirt and turned it into a showstopper-worthy look. Dressed head to toe in a custom-made House of Masaba outfit, Tamannaah looked exceptionally mesmerizing.

Her outfit consisted of a brown bralette with a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage. Celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi did justice to Tamannaah’s style and made sure she put together a look that was unified and visually appealing.

The bralette that the diva opted for was embellished with the designer’s trademark Masaba gold-plated motifs of hands, toffees, and a flower vase, which added a whimsical feel to the look. The tan-colored blazer’s lapel featured similar motifs that complemented and tied the look together.

The sarong skirt had an uneven hemline and was knotted at the waist for a contemporary look. The actress finished her look with a pair of golden stilettoes, a couple of gold rings, and immaculate makeup with a matte finish.

Malaika Arora looks nothing less than a fashion-savvy treat in an all-white bralette blazer combo with pearl-studded details

Are we even surprised to see Malaika Arora donning something trendy, stylish, and ultra-savvy? Guess not. Known for picking all the right styles of outfits and taking it up a notch with her persona, the Chaiyya Chaiyya diva yet again made our hearts swoon. Dressed in an all-ivory outfit, she posed, leaning casually against the glass door; her sun-kissed picture is certainly making a statement of its own.

Malaika is one such B-town beauty who can make a fashion statement even at home, as she wore an ivory bralette with a deep plunging neckline. She paired it with a pair of relaxed-fit high-waisted trousers with a drawstring closure. The paneled trousers had a line of pearl embellishments.

To accentuate her look further, Malaika added a casual matching white blazer with similar pearl embellishments along the hemline and pocket. Taking her blingy yet basic ivory ensemble up by a notch, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa fame judge kept her makeup minimal and let her lustrous tresses loose.

The bralette blazer combo is the perfect ode to high-street fashion but with a hint of comfort. Be it Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, or Malaika Arora, we are sure these fashionistas gave you that spark of excitement to try this style while it is on the peak of trend.

Let us know which of these fabulous four looks tugged on your heart’s strings more. Comment down below and let us know.

