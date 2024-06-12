Gulshan Devaiah, known for his roles in films like Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterr is all set to rock the screen with yet another series, Bad Cop. Recently, the teaser for the upcoming web series garnered attention, especially for featuring Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in it. The trailer was released on June 7, making fans even more excited.

But it's not just the intense action and gripping narrative that's got everyone buzzing; it's also the revelation from a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Gulshan Devaiah reveals who he'd rather portray in Karan Arjun

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Gulshan Devaiah playfully revealed which character he would choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's roles from Karan Arjun.

When asked if he had to play either Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan's character, Gulshan had an unexpected response. He promptly said, "Rakhee Gulzar.” For the uninitiated, Rakhee Gulzar played the role of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the movie Karan Arjun.

Anurag Kashyap also expressed his own desire to play Rakhee Gulzar’s role in Karan Arjun and said, “I would also do Rakhee’s role.” Further, Gulshan explained, “Every male actor wants to be either Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. I want to be Rakhee Gulzar.”

He mentioned that portraying an elderly woman convincingly would be challenging for him.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the series Bad Cop shows Anurag Kashyap in a gangster’s role and Gulshan Devaiah returns as a cop after his impressive roles in Dahaad and Duranga. Gulshan's character Karan has a dual personality, with his darker side named Arjun, reminiscent of the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun by Rakesh Roshan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Anurag Kashyap portrays the character Kazbe Mama, a deadly, manipulative, and lethal gangster, keeping the viewers hooked for more.

About Bad Cop

Bad Cop is produced by Fremantle India, directed by Aditya Datt, and written by Rensil D’Silva. The series promises to offer a thrilling ride and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting June 21, 2024. It is an adaptation of RTL's original German drama of the same name, reimagined for Indian audiences by Fremantle India.

