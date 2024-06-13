Border 2: Sunny Deol returns after 27 years in ‘India’s biggest war film’; makes official announcement

Sunny Deol is all set to collaborate with JP Dutta on the upcoming film, Border 2. Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about the big collaboration. Today, on June 13, Border completes 27 years of its release and to make it even more special, the makers delighted fans with the most awaited official announcement on the film.

Today, on June 13, a while back, Sunny Deol along with other team members made a collaborative post to make an official announcement on Border 2. The makers dropped an exciting video with a voiceover in Gadar 2 star’s voice where he can be heard saying, “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne waada kiya tha ke vo vapas aayega, usi wade ko pura karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne aa raha hai fir se (27 years back a soldier promised that he would return and to fulfill that promise and to salute Hindustan’s soil, he is coming again)”

The announcement video describes film as “India’s biggest war film,” where the announcement video concludes with the iconic soul-stirring song, Sandese Aate Hain in the voice of Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam.

Take a look:

The caption on the post reads, “Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2 (Accompanied by tricolor flag)” It further mentions the credits of the film revealing that the war film will be made under the creative direction of Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and JP Films’ JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Anurag Singh is known for films like Dil Bole Hadippa, Kesari and more.

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop expressing their enthusiasm and elation over the announcement. A fan wrote, “Wow, It's Great Announcement Sir Ji, Jai Hind....” another fan wrote, “Wow eagerly waiting sir Super excited,” while a third fan remarked, “Pura Box-office Phatnewala hai kyu ke Action king firse Tabahi Machane Aa raha hai...Sunami/Tabahi/ ab aayegi Bollywood mai kyu ke sher Aa raha hai @iamsunnydeol Border 2 jb aayegi tab tahlka macha degi.”

In addition to this, another fan mentioned, “V JP Dutta sir ne hamesha deshbhakti ke jazbaat ko apni films mein ujaagar kiya hai,” “Very excited for border 2,” mentioned another fan.

Celebrating 27 years of Border Jackie Shroff also took to his Instagram stories and shared a video juxtaposing his glimpses from the film. He also tagged Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and JP Dutta and added, #27yearsofborder.

Take a look:

Notably, makers have yet not revealed details about rest of the cast but Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you last year in October about Ayushmann Khurrana being in advanced stages of the film. We also reported that Sunny will reprise his part as Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri.

Bringing exclusive deets on its release, it was last month we revealed that producers Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are targeting a Republic Day 2026 release for Border 2.

“Border 2 is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film,” a source close to the development had shared with us.

Sunny Deol was last seen Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel.



