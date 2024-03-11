WATCH: Boney Kapoor jets off with Janhvi Kapoor's rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya; reacts when asked to pose with him

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged relationship with Shikhar Pahariya has been a subject of speculation for a while now. Although they haven't officially acknowledged their romantic involvement, their frequent appearances together have fueled the rumor mill. Notably, Shikhar has been observed accompanying Janhvi's family on multiple occasions. Today, Shikhar was spotted alongside Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, at the Mumbai airport. When asked to pose for photographs with Shikhar, Boney Kapoor's reaction drew attention.

Boney Kapoor reacts to paps asking him to pose with Shikhar Pahariya at Mumbai airport

Today, on March 11th, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, dressed in a vibrant red casual ensemble, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by his daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Shikhar exuded style in a sharp pant-shirt combination paired with a beige jacket.

As the paparazzi requested to capture photographs of them together, Boney Kapoor responded by stating, “Saath me nahi, uska dalna hi mat” (Not together, don’t post his pictures). This elicited a chuckle from Shikhar, who then proceeded indoors with Boney Kapoor following him, as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination.

Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor’s heartfelt note on trailer launch of Boney Kapoor’s movie Maidaan

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the trailer of the sports drama film, Maidaan. In her caption, she paid tribute to her father and the entire team behind the project, saying, “My father and the entire team of #Maidaan have given this film their everything. 6 years of blood, sweat, tears, countless obstacles, a whole pandemic and so many more crises stood in their way. But their undying passion, their unwavering will and their belief in what cinema and this story means kept them going.”

Advertisement

Janhvi also shared her father's profound wisdom, expressing, “Papa always says there’s no easy or safe or practical way of making cinema that can really mean something. You cannot make art on an excel sheet. It’s always no guts no glory with him. All in or nothing. It can be scary; and more often than not extremely risky- but he feels only then will you have the chance, still a very slim one- to really make something that can stand the test of everything- that can give people an experience like never before. That has been the attempt with Maidaan. That has been Amit sir and my fathers vision.”

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is slated to grace theaters on Eid 2024.

ALSO READ: Maidaan Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn brings to life man who devoted himself to football; Priyamani-Gajraj Rao shine