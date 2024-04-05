BUZZ: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 to feature Ranveer Singh; Details inside

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction. Throughout his 48-year career, the Superstar has given numerous outstanding performances and great blockbusters while also exploring every genre, including comedy, romance, and fiction.

The actor created a huge impression with his 2023 smash Jailer and now has a blockbuster lineup that includes a major collaboration with famous director Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent update, a rumor circulating suggests that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will also be joining the upcoming project.

Is Ranveer Singh also a part of Thalaivar 171?

As per reports that have been doing rounds, Ranveer Singh has been approached to play a crucial role in Thalaivar's film. As per early rumors, the film is said to be a full-time gangster drama that will showcase Thalaivar in a never-before-seen avatar. However, makers or cast members have not made any official announcement related to the project or Ranveer Singh joining forces with Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, if the rumors are true, it would be a huge opportunity for Singh to work under the shadow of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and explore himself on a great grand Pan-Indian level.

More about Thalaivar 171

Recently, makers unveiled the first poster look of Thalaivar 171 featuring Rajinikanth in a massy avatar. The title of the project will be unveiled on April 22, 2024. The project has been helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj himself and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Rajinikanth is currently shooting his next film, Vettaiyan, which will be directed by T J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and many more in significant parts. The film is currently shot in several places across India, and it is described as an action drama with Rajinikanth playing a retired police officer. Apart from Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171, Rajinikanth is rumored to reunite with director Nelson for a sequel to 2023's smash flick Jailer.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films

Ranveer Singh recently appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. He will next appear in Singham Again, which also has Deepika Padukone in a significant role. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth in the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Ajay Devgn leads the cast, which also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

The actor also bagged the opportunity to play the role of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which will be the third edition of Shah Rukh Khan's Don franchise. The action thriller also features Kiara Advani opposite Ranveer Singh.

