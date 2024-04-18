WATCH: Days after Aamir Khan's video, Ranveer Singh's Deepfake clip promoting political party goes VIRAL

Indian celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, and many others recently fell prey to the deepfake trend. Their AI-generated videos went viral on social media and created chaos. The way deepfake videos are increasing day by day, it has become a serious matter of concern currently. Days after Aamir Khan's Deepfake video went viral, Ranveer Singh's AI video promoting a political party surfaced on the Internet.

Ranveer Singh's Deepfake video endorsing political party goes viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s video promoting a political party has gone viral on social media. The original video is from the actor's recent Varanasi visit where he shared his experience of visiting the city. He recently turned showstopper with Kriti Sanon for designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Now, the Bajirao Mastani actor’s AI-generated video, endorsing a political party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has surfaced on social media.

Have a look:

Speaking about Aamir Khan's AI video, the actor's spokesperson shared a statement. As per the official statement received from the spokesperson, it is said that the PK actor has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. The statement further said, "He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections."

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.”

In the 31-second-long video, Aamir Khan can be heard saying that every citizen in India is a Lakhpati. The end frame of the video features an image of the Congress party symbol, with a text saying ‘Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.’ The same is heard in the background audio.

