‘Aamir Khan never endorsed any political party’, states actor's spokesperson after his campaign video goes VIRAL

Recently, a video featuring Aamir Khan went viral on the internet and it gained immense attention. We could see in the video that the actor warned his fans against the ‘Jumlas’. This video is being circulated on social media platforms in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Well, today the Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s official spokesperson has released an official statement stating that this video is fake.

Official statement from Aamir Khan’s spokesperson

As per the official statement received from the spokesperson of Aamir Khan, it is said that the PK actor has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. The statement further said, “He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In the 31-second-long video, Aamir Khan can be heard saying that every citizen in India is a Lakhpati. The end frame of the video features an image of the Congress party symbol, with a text saying ‘Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.’ The same is heard in the background audio.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit film Forrest Gump. Unfortunately, Laal Singh Chaddha did not do that well at the box office. Later the actor was the producer of his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies released on March 1 in theatres. The film has been appreciated by many. Apart from this he is all geared up for his next project Sitaare Zameen Par. He is collaborating with RS Prasanna for this social comedy drama and it will revolve around Down Syndrome.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan on acting plans for next 8-10 years; wants to make his production house ‘platform for new talent’