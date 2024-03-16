WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran share warm hug as they rehearse for the concert

The singing sensation Ed Sheeran is currently gracing India with his presence for his much-anticipated mathematics tour '+-=/x.' On March 16, Ed took to the stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai, where he performed alongside Indian singers, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh recently treated fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his collaboration with Ed for the concert. In the shared video on social media, the duo is seen rehearsing together, singing in harmony, and thoroughly enjoying themselves on stage.

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran rehearse together

On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh treated fans to some behind-the-scenes moments with Ed Sheeran, and netizens couldn't contain their excitement over their collaboration. The viral video showcased the two artists catching up with each other, sharing warm hugs, rehearsing onstage, and simply laughing and enjoying themselves while immersed in music.

Towards the end of the video, Diljit even sang a small verse from Ed's popular song Shape of You. It's a heartwarming glimpse into their camaraderie and shared passion for music that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

Take a look:

The video post was flooded with love from admirers, who shared their overwhelming emotions in the comments section about the exciting collaboration. Let's check out some of the responses below:

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran's India tour

Ed Sheeran's arrival in India on March 12 marked the beginning of a whirlwind musical tour filled with unforgettable experiences. From the heartfelt visit to underprivileged children, where he serenaded them with his music, to attending glamorous Bollywood parties, every moment of Ed's journey has been memorable.

The global star's graceful presence has captivated not only his fans but also Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and many other celebrities who have been delighted by his company during his time in India.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, son Hrehaan attend Farah Khan's party for Ed Sheeran; Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora dazzle in style