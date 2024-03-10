WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh shakes leg with local people of Kinnaur, performs Pahadi Jhumar with them

Diljit Dosanjh is an acclaimed singer and actor who took over the Punjabi film industry before stepping into Bollywood. More often that not, we see him posting fun videos on his Instagram that tickle many funny bones. A while ago, the celebrity was in Himachal Pradesh wherein he interacted with the locals and enjoyed a slice of their culture and traditions. He even danced with the people of Kinnaur and ate prasad with them.

Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpses of him dancing with the people of Kinnaur

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was in Himachal Pradesh wherein he witnessed how the locals celebrate the festival. Taking to Instagram, he dropped several visuals of the lovely time he spent like a local in the small town. In one of the posts, he can be seen greeting the people with folded hands. This was followed by a clip of him dancing with them to the tunes of a local song. In the clip, he can be seen saying in Punjabi, “I did a different dance today. I performed on Pahadi Jhumar.” He even clicked a couple of group photos with them. Dosanjh looked dapper as he rocked an all-black attire paired with a red turban. Sharing the visuals, he penned, “Love”.

Through another post, he also gave us a peek into the Maha Shivaratri celebration. The opening image showcased him sitting inside a temple along with a couple of kids and his team mates, he sought blessings at the local temple and even savoured on some prasad before heading back to his room. Captioning the post, he wrote, “SHIV AAEYA. Happy Maha Shivratri.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s work front

From being a singer to song writer, music composer, producer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh has done it all. After gaining recognition in the Punjabi music and film industry, he made his Hindi film debut by acting in Udta Punjab, back in 2016. Next, he was seen in Phillauri followed by Welcome to New York, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Jogi. He will be soon seen in Crew and Chamkila.

