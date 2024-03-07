Imtiaz Ali reveals Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh sang live during the shoot of Chamkila; Deets inside

Imtiaz Ali is a magician, and he weaves magic with his filmmaking on the silver screen. Ever since he announced his upcoming movie, Chamkila, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, is based on the lives of famous Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

In a recent chat, the director opened up about casting these two stars in the film and the experience of recording songs with them.

Imtiaz Ali reveals Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh recorded songs after singing them live

In an interview with News 18, Imtiaz Ali admitted that he needed to cast actors who were singers and that it was important for them to sing live. He also said that the film wouldn’t have been possible without them. “It’s not like Diljit didn’t train a lot like Parineeti did, but he does live singing and is used to it. They both recorded the songs after singing them live,” revealed Imtiaz.

The Highway director also quipped that he has never had singers sing live during a shot. “I thought that in case the live singing doesn’t work out, we can always use the recorded version and use it as playback like we usually do.” But the director chose to use the live versions. The reason that he agreed to this decision was that Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh sang a hundred times better than what they recorded in the studio. “Live singing has a magic of its own, and we managed to capture it. What we recorded was a backup. The songs sung by them in the film have happened live on location like dialogue-speaking. There were no add-ons whatsoever,” he continued.

Imtiaz Ali further revealed that it was a lot of fun to watch Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh jam live with AR Rahman. “They had a lot of practice sessions that happened before the shoot. I knew that both Diljit and Parineeti are very good singers. Before every shot that required them to sing, they would practice for hours. There were many jam sessions that happened between them and Rahman sir. Parineeti and Diljit would go to his studio and sing with him.”

Chamkila makers announce release date

Taking to their Instagram handle recently, Netflix India shared a new teaser of Chamkila. The teaser had Diljit’s voiceover in the background, enquiring, "Log kya sunna chahte hai? Unhe kis cheez me maza aata hai?" He further says, "Wo main kar sakta hoon." The teaser also gives us a sneak peek into the title track of the film. Sharing this teaser, Netflix announced that this Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer will be released on April 12 on the streaming giant itself.

The video was captioned as, “Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz @imtiazaliofficial’s #AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!”

Imtiaz Ali & Chamkila Biopic

The film will chronicle the tale of Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who, along with other members of their musical gang, were assassinated on March 8, 1988. Their assassination remains an unresolved case to date, and it’s this journey and intrigue that have gotten Imtiaz Ali interested in the tale.

The film is titled Chamkila and will mark the first collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The music of the film is also locked, and the buzz is that it will be a special album from Imtiaz Ali and his music team for the audience.

