WATCH: Disha Patani’s dance moves in latest video sets internet on fire; Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan shower love

Disha Patani, with a burgeoning Bollywood career, has not only carved her niche in the industry but also endeared herself to fans. Renowned for her acting prowess, she seamlessly integrates her dancing talent into both films and social media. Disha consistently captivates audiences with her mesmerising dance moves, becoming a memorable aspect of her filmography.

Recently, she shared a dance video on Instagram, displaying her skill. The post garnered enthusiastic reactions from besties Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa. Meanwhile Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu liked the dance video. Disha's multifaceted talent continues to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of her admirers.

Varun-Ajrun shower love, besties Mouni and Sonam react

Disha Patani posted a dance video on Instagram, showcasing her moves to Jay Sean's "Ride It." She sported beige track pants, a white bralette and shirt, and a cap in the routine. Best friends Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa swiftly reacted with comments like "Love this," and Sonam added fire emojis. Notably, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu expressed their admiration by liking the video.

In the meantime, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa frequently showcase their strong bond, embodying best friend goals. The trio consistently stands by each other, providing unwavering support and sharing in each other's successes. The girl gang always goes beyond the usual, as they embark on trips together and enjoy fun-filled girls' days out. The three friends exemplify a close-knit friendship, regularly seen uplifting and cheering for one another in various aspects of their lives.

Advertisement

Disha Patani on the work front

Disha started her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. However, it was her breakthrough role in the Hindi film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 that propelled her to stardom. Since then, she has graced the silver screen in several successful films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns, expanding her reach with the Chinese movie Kung Fu Yoga. In 2024, audiences can anticipate her dynamic performance in the thriller Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, followed by roles in Kalki 2898 AD and Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Disha Patani-Mouni Roy serve major BFF goals as they get spotted after dinner in city