WATCH: Disha Patani-Mouni Roy serve major BFF goals as they get spotted after dinner in city

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where competition often overshadows camaraderie, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy emerge as a refreshing exception. Their friendship defies industry norms, setting a new standard for BFF goals. Their friendship is evident through frequent social media posts together and regular lunch and dinner outings. Recently, they jetted off to Thailand for a fun-filled vacation, giving fans envy-inducing glimpses of their escapades. Today, they were spotted exiting a restaurant, still buzzing with laughter and chatter after indulging in a scrumptious meal, proving that their bond is as strong as ever.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy share a warm hug after dinner

On February 15th, the paparazzi caught Disha Patani and Mouni Roy leaving a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Disha dazzled in a stylish tank top paired with shorts, radiating her signature charm. Meanwhile, Mouni exuded chic vibes in a crisp white t-shirt paired with a trendy checkered skirt. The inseparable besties strolled hand in hand towards their awaiting cars, exchanging affectionate goodbyes. With warm hugs and declarations of "I love you," they promised to message each other once they reached home. Take a look:

Disha Patani's work front

Disha embarked on her acting journey with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015, but it was her breakout role in the Hindi film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 that catapulted her to stardom. Since then, she has graced the silver screen in numerous hit films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns, and even ventured into the international arena with the Chinese movie Kung Fu Yoga. In 2024, audiences can anticipate her action-packed performance in the thriller Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, followed by roles in Kalki 2898 AD, and Welcome To The Jungle.

Mouni Roy's work front

Meanwhile, Mouni rose to fame with her remarkable presence in popular TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Naagin 2. Transitioning to the big screen, she made her Hindi film debut with the sports drama Gold in 2018, but it was her standout performance in the fantasy action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva in 2022 that garnered widespread acclaim. Next, audiences can catch her in the drama series Showtime, featuring a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran.

