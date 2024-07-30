WATCH: Hardik Pandya wishes ‘whole heart’ Agastya on his birthday after separation with Natasa Stankovic; ‘You keep me going every single day’

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic after months of speculations announced their separation earlier this month on July 18. The duo is also proud parents of a son, Agastya. Now, days after the separation, their little one is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion, Hardik Pandya posted the most beautiful wish for his ‘partner in crime’.

Hardik Pandya posts adorable video with son Agastya on his birthday

Today, on July 30, a while back, Hardik Pandya dropped an adorable video on his Instagram handle with his son, Agastya. The video juxtaposed delightful moments of the father-son duo that are sure to bring a smile to your face. A compilation of three videos begins with the Indian cricketer teaching his son to blow a flying kiss in style and his son follows him, however, his innocent attempt melts Pandya’s heart, and he gives a sweet kiss to the little one.

Up next, we see Hardik yet again teaching him a cool gesture that his son tries to imitate, followed by a third video featuring the duo enjoying a Jenga game.

While sharing the cutesy post, he expressed his love for the little one on his birthday, expressing, "You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Love you beyond words" followed by three red-heart and smiling emojis. He also added the Come With Me song in the background.

Advertisement

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans swamped the comments section, extending their heartfelt birthday wishes to "Junior Pandya."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announce separation

It was earlier this year on July 18, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their separation on social media. In a long post, the couple revealed that after four years of marital bliss, they decided to "mutually part ways". It was further mentioned that they tried their best and "gave it their all" but realized that their decision was "in the best interest" for them.

Calling it a "tough decision", the statement mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya, and will do their best to give him happiness.

Meanwhile, Agastya and Natasa are currently enjoying their holidays in the latter’s hometown, Serbia. She is often seen sharing glimpses of their joyful time on social media.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt posts sweet birthday wish for her ‘bestest half’: ‘You’re precious and special not only to me but…’