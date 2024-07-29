Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt posts sweet birthday wish for her ‘bestest half’: ‘You’re precious and special not only to me but…’

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are among the popular couples of Bollywood. The Son Of Sardar 2 actor is celebrating his 65th birthday. On the occasion, he has already been swamped with heartfelt wishes from his loved ones. Meanwhile, most recently, his loving wife also posted an endearing birthday wish for her ‘bestest half.’

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt's special birthday post for the star

Today, on July 29, a while back, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video to post a special birthday wish for her husband. In the clip, she juxtaposed several adorable couple pictures of their delightful times. Adding a musical touch, Maanayata also encouraged her husband by using Kishore Kumar’s Ruk Jana Nahi in the background.

She captioned the post with a long note that read, "Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…. You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! "

"you are precious and special not only to me but, to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love #birthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod," she further added.

Take a look

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt also wishes her 'pops'

Additionally, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt also dropped a happy video as Sanjay turned DJ and enjoyed being behind the console. She wrote, "I love you pops Happy Birthday." Additionally, she also added party-popper emojis and added Leo Season Energy and Happy Birthday sticker.

About Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt was previously married to Richa Sharma, with whom he had a daughter, Trishala Dutt. She is settled in the USA. The actor then married Rhea Pillai with whom his relationship also ended after several years.

He then married Maanayata Dutt on February 7, 2008, in a private ceremony held in Goa. Two years later, they welcomed twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra, on 21 October 2010.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has an exciting lineup of projects consisting of the action-comedy Son Of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait. Additionally, just a couple of days back, makers dropped an official announcement of Aditya Dhar’s directorial that stars Dutt along with Ranveer Singh and others.

