WATCH: Natasa Stankovic heads for vacay with son Agastya amid separation rumors with Hardik Pandya

Rumors are rife on the internet suggesting the separation of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from his wife Natasa Stankovic. However, the duo has maintained a silence on the speculations. Nevertheless, fans keep a close eye on daily updates about their lives. Now, recently Natasa headed for a vacation with her son Agastya grabbing everyone’s attention.

Natasa Stankovic spotted at Mumbai airport as she left with son Agastya

Today, on July 17, a while back, Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic was spotted at the airport with her son, Agastya. In the pictures and videos shared by the paps, we can see her holding her packed suitcases as she left Mumbai in the wee hours.

Keeping it casual and comfy, Natasa was seen in a white top under a matching jacket, paired with black sweatpants and white sneakers. Carrying a no-make-up look, she kept her hair open with a sling bag. Meanwhile, her son was seen in a printed T-shirt, beige pants, and shoes. Before leaving, Natasa smiled and waved at the paps.

Natasa Stankovic shares her preparation for vacation on Instagram stories

On July 16, Natasa taking to her Instagram stories shared a couple of pictures as she packed her bags. The first photo gave a peek into her suitcase, which was being packed with her clothes. Alongside the post, she wrote, "It's that time of the year (face holding back tears, plane, home and red heart emojis)."

In another photo, she dropped a photo of her car as she sat in the driver’s seat with her adorable pet dog next to her. She didn’t write anything on the post but dropped a red heart emoji. The home emojis suggest that the actress is flying back to her country, Serbia. What do you think?

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

The rumors around Hardik and Natasa began a few weeks back when fans noticed that Natasa neither cheered for her husband from the stands during the match, nor did she post anything about the T20 World Cup win. On various occasions, Natasa’s cryptic posts have become talk of the town.

Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son, Agastya on July 30 of the same year. They even renewed their vows in 2023 in Udaipur, following Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals.

